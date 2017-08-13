7 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex in Union City

Five people were displaced after a vehicle crashed into a residence early Sunday morning in Union City, according to an Alameda County Fire Department dispatcher. (KGO-TV )

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Seven people were displaced after a vehicle crashed into a residence early Sunday morning in Union City, according to an Alameda County Fire Department dispatcher.

The crash was first reported at 12:55 a.m. and occurred in the 3700 block of Horner Street near Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School, the dispatcher said.

Two adults and three children who were displaced, the dispatcher said.

Further details were not immediately available.
Bay City News contributed to this article.
