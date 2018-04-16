7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

7 inmates dead and 17 injured after South Carolina prison fight (KTRK)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.

Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonfightu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening
Bay Area political leaders anticipating Comey interview
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Show More
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
49ers' Reuben Foster won't participate in team activities due to legal matters
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Brooklyn in protest
More News