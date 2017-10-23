  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

7 On Your Side helps travelers learn about their history at the Smithsonian

EMBED </>More Videos

For a group of more than 160 people from the Vallejo area, a trip to Washington, DC was more than a vacation. It was a connection to their history and an affirmation of how far their community has come. (KGO-TV)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
For a group of more than 160 people from the Vallejo area, a trip to Washington, DC was more than a vacation. It was a connection to their history and an affirmation of how far their community has come. When that trip was in jeopardy, they turned to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney, to save it.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened 13 months ago, but may still be the hottest ticket in the nation's capitol right now. A Vallejo group booked their entire vacation around it, only to be told their expected tickets were no longer available.

They call themselves "family and friend travelers." But judging by the smiles on their faces, club members are family to each other.
167 of them booked their hotel and plane tickets a year-in-advance, for a chance to see the new National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

They say group reservations were available six months out.

So that's exactly when club leader Geri Spearman called the museum. She said, "They were not taking any group reservations. I said "excuse me?"

A notice on the museum website said the policy had changed because demand exceeded availability. Group reservations had been temporarily suspended.

"I was left holding the bag for 167 people who had paid the hotel for the museum. Of course I panicked," Geri said.

The Vallejo resident worried she let the group down, and thought every one of them would demanding refunds from her.

Geri continues, "My vision was I was going to be living under the freeway because I've obligated myself to $100,000 plus, and I can't get into the museum."

But an overwhelming majority of travelers held out hope and stuck it out.

Richmond resident, Saundra Richardson said, "I felt more frustration for her because I know how she likes to have everything just right."

Geri's husband, Clyde, said his wife turned to a higher authority for help. "She was up in the middle of the night praying inside the house, outside the house," he said.

Geri's pastor told her to put some feet under her prayers. Those feet led her to 7 On Your Side.

We contacted the museum, and the group confirmed their reservations.

Fannie Williams Toomer brought pictures of three family members who had all died. Her father, sister, and cousin on the trip.

"It wasn't sentimental. I just wanted them to be there," said Toomer.

The exhibition struck an emotional chord for Saundra Richardson.

"That was really touching for me and yeah, it really did bring tears. I think I'm crying now."

A limited amount of same day reservations are available for the museum, but most are booked in advance. For more information, we have a link right here.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family questions Oakmont Senior Living's statement that all 430 residents are 'settling into new living arrangements'
Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case
Motive unclear after Clearlake Oaks double homicide
War of words drags on after President's apology to widow of fallen soldier
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
San Jose joins growing murals and music movement
Bay Area startup helps provide relief from smoky air
Napa schools support students, faculty after horrific North Bay fires
Show More
Heat wave moves through Bay Area
Heroic Army veteran from SoCal receives Medal of Honor
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
SJSU installs gunshot detection devices, license plate readers for safety
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
More News
Top Video
Motive unclear after Clearlake Oaks double homicide
War of words drags on after President's apology to widow of fallen soldier
SF's aging sewers provide gross glimpse into need for repairs
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More Video