7 Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump says the U.S. military is "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely," plus, Outside Lands Festival to kick off today in San Francisco.

President Trump says the U.S. military is "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely," plus, Outside Lands Festival to kick off today in San Francisco. Click on the media player above for 7 things to know before you go.

When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.

GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
Top Stories
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
3,300 students to receive new backpacks, school supplies in San Jose
Manafort changing legal strategy as Mueller probe expands
Vacationing Trump to Mitch McConnell: 'Get back to work'
GoFundMe campaign set up for family of murdered SJ store owner
Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation in Mountain View
Friends gather in Berkeley to remember Oakland songwriter
San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands
Show More
First responders honored for heroic work during SF UPS shooting
I-280 lanes in San Francisco reopen after rollover crash
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Is Kaep radioactive? Why Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a job
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
More News
Top Video
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation in Mountain View
Friends gather in Berkeley to remember Oakland songwriter
San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands
More Video