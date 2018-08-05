CARR FIRE

PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire

A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. PG&E tells ABC News a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when some kind of accident happened. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. PG&E tells ABC News a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when some kind of accident happened.

"Safety of our employees and customers is PG&E's top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, their family, and our extended team. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident," as PG&E spokesperson said.
This comes as President Trump approves a major disaster declaration.

The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. The massive wildfire has grown to 154,524 acres and is 41 percent contained.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
