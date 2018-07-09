8 boys rescued from cave in Thailand as operation resumes on 2nd day

Dive teams in Thailand rescued four more boys from a flooded jungle cave Monday and were confident they will also be able to save the remaining four boys and their adult soccer coach still trapped in the cavern.
Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, speaking as the second day of the rescue mission got underway, predicted that all 12 of the boys on the soccer team and the coach will be safely brought out of the labyrinth where they went missing 17 days ago.
"I insist that all 13 will be safe and sound," Osatanakorn said.
Rescuers are hustling to bring the Wild Boar soccer team members out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave before a monsoon rainstorm that is forecast for the area strikes, which could flood the cave again.
After the first four boys were brought out of the cave to safety Sunday, rescuers had planned to take a 10- to 20-hour pause to replenish the cave holding the remaining boys with oxygen and give the team of 18 divers who have been leading the boys on a perilous journey to safety a chance to rest. However, the rescue effort resumed a few hours earlier than planned on Monday.
About six hours after the rescue effort started again Monday, divers emerged with the fifth rescued boys in tow about 5 p.m. local time.
Over the next three hours, they brought out three other boys, the source close to the operation told ABC News.
The Thai Navy SEALs confirmed on their Facebook page eight members of the Wild Boar soccer team had rescued.
"Hooyah," the SEALs Facebook post reads.
It was not immediately clear after the four new rescues Monday if the operation would pause again.
The four children brought out of the cave Monday, who were not named, were put in ambulances, driven to waiting helicopters, whisked off to an old airport in Chiang Rai, and then transported again by ambulance to a hospital where their four teammates rescued on Sunday are being treated.
Officials on Sunday said the four boys rescued that day were "hungry, but happy," and ready eager to eat khao pad ka pow (fried rice with basil).
As of Monday, the boys rescued Sunday had not yet met with their parents at the hospital. The children are being quarantined in case of an infection. Officials said they were considering allowing the parents to see the boys through a glass partition.
The mission to save the boys has captured the attention of the world and drawn international search-and-rescue crews from the U.S. military, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. The effort has put skilled divers in "buddy teams" with the trapped boys and their coach.
The 12 boys on the soccer team and their 25-year-old coach became trapped in the underground maze on June 23 when after they entered, their exit was cut off by flash flooding.
The recovery mission was begun in earnest on Sunday due to favorable weather conditions. Approaching monsoons that have been forecast to inundate the area for days have held off, allowing rescuers to pump floodwaters from the cave to make the journey out quicker.
The first boy was brought out of the cave at 5:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, followed 10 to 20 minutes later by the second boy, Osatanakorn said. About two hours later, the third and fourth boys were pulled from the cave 10 minutes apart, he said.
"Today was very successful, more than expected," Osatanakorn said Sunday.
Officials said Monday that despite rain Monday morning, the weather was holding out.
"A lot of people were afraid if it were to rain a lot. It rained continuously on Sunday and this morning," Osatanakorn said. "The weather is good now, but cloudy."
Officials had said before restarting the efforts that they hoped to have all the others in the cave rescued by the end of Monday local time.
8 boys rescued from cave in Thailand as operation resumes on 2nd day
Top Stories