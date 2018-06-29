8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants

Attorneys have confirmed that an eight-year plea deal is on the table in the Ghost Ship case.The warehouse's master tenant Derick Almena and his second-in-command, Max Harris, have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Dec. 2, 2016, fire that killed 36 people.Almena's attorney Tony Serra said his client has accepted a plea deal that could lead to his release from prison in as little as two to three years. The plea deal was put together by the judge.The court is waiting to hear whether the Harris will accept the deal, which is contingent on both defendants agreeing to pleading no contest to all 36 counts of manslaughter.Serra said the deal will spare the victims' families from an emotionally gut-wrenching trial with photos of those who perished. But Kenzie Smith, who lost his best friend Alex Ghassen in the fire, said the plea deal is not justice. Smith hopes the case will go to trial.