100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations

A two-alarm fire is burning in the Santa Teresa County Park area of South San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A 100-acre fire is burning at the corner of Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue, near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose, prompting evacuations nearby. Fire officials say the blaze is 75 percent contained.

An IBM facility and Muriel Wright School have been evacuated due to the threat of the wind-driven fire, as well as Girls Ranch. The Bernal Intermediate School is being used as a support facility.

SJFD says about 120 firefighters are battling the blaze, trying to keep it away from heavy fuels.

They're worried if they don't get good containment, it could spread to several hundred acres.

Crews have Heaton Moor Drive blocked off as the firefight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from the area.

