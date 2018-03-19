SEPTEMBER 11TH

9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45

Officials said a 9/11 emergency responder who saved hundreds following the attack has died of cancer at 45. (WPVI)

A 9/11 emergency responder who saved hundreds following the attack in 2011 has died of cancer at age 45.

Authorities said Thomas Phelan, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter, died Friday.

The New York City Fire Department said when the Twin Towers were hit, Phelan helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan.

In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was promoted to Marine pilot, according to authorities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan's service and sacrifice.


Phelan is one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.

