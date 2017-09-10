9 looting suspects caught on camera later arrested in Ft. Lauderdale

Police in Ft. Lauderdale confirm that nine suspects seen looting on camera have been taken into custody. (KTRK)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Nine suspects caught on camera looting a shoe store during Hurricane Irma have been taken into custody, police in Fort Lauderdale confirm.

A crew from ABC affiliate WPLG-TV recorded the suspects entering a shuttered Simon's Sportswear through a broken window and leaving with what appeared to be boxes of shoes.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the group was also responsible for looting at a nearby pawn shop.

"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice," Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement. "Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe."

