FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida --Nine suspects caught on camera looting a shoe store during Hurricane Irma have been taken into custody, police in Fort Lauderdale confirm.
A crew from ABC affiliate WPLG-TV recorded the suspects entering a shuttered Simon's Sportswear through a broken window and leaving with what appeared to be boxes of shoes.
In a Facebook post, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the group was also responsible for looting at a nearby pawn shop.
"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice," Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement. "Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe."