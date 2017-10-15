NORTH BAY FIRES

Child writes heartbreaking letter to Oakland A's after house burns down in Santa Rosa

A 9-year-old whose house burned down in Santa Rosa this week wrote a heartbreaking letter to the Oakland Athletics.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 9-year-old whose house burned down in Santa Rosa this week wrote a heartbreaking letter to the Oakland Athletics.

Loren Jade Smith wrote this to the Oakland A's:

"I love watching your A's games... I want to be an A's player and I play at Mark West Little League in Santa Rosa. I played baseball in my backyard all day loving the A's and making up my own game. In my backyard they won six World Series in a row. But my house burned down in the Santa Rosa fire and my saddest things were my baseball collection cards... my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game and also a ball signed by the whole team and Rickey Henderson and Bob Melvin. I am 9-years-old and I had a major league baseball and it all burned up... so sad. I know you are not all together but hope they get this."

