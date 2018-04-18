911 CALL

911 operator sentenced to 10 days in jail for hanging up on emergency calls

EMBED </>More Videos

A former 911 operator has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation for hanging up on emergency calls. Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A former 911 operator has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation for hanging up on emergency calls.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams systematically hung up on citizens trying to report emergencies.

A jury found her guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls.

"The citizens of Harris County rely on 911 operators to dispatch help in their time of need," Assistant District Attorney Lauren Reeder said in a statement. "When a public servant betrays the community's trust and breaks the law, we have a responsibility to hold them criminally accountable."

In 2016, Jim Moten said he called 911 after witnessing two vehicles speeding down Highway 45 and seconds into his call, it dropped, or so he thought.

"Come to find out I was hung up on," he said.

Court documents said Williams was the 911 operator that took Moten's call. The documents said before he could finish explaining she hung up and said, "Ain't nobody got time for this. For real."

EMBED More News Videos

911 operator facing charges, accused of hanging up on callers, Mayra Moreno reports.



"If someone calls in to report an incident whether the person feels this is an emergency or not you should have time for it," he said.

Charging documents said she had an abnormally large number of "short calls" no more than 20 seconds.

"This is a person that probably doesn't need this job," Moten told ABC13.

Documents also stated, "thousands of short calls have been attributed to the defendant from October 2015 through March 2016."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callcrimearrestjailsentencingu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
911 CALL
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
San Francisco looking into retrofitting red emergency call boxes
State OES report says Sonoma Co. firestorm emergency response could have been better
The 911 call turns 50
More 911 call
Top Stories
Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault
420 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know
New website reveals California earthquake fault zones
Ceremony held honoring victims of 1906 quake in SF on 112th anniversary
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Show More
SFPD identify suspect after officer injured in hit-and-run
Girls' father builds ramp to help dog with bad knees
Hairdresser jailed for infecting men with HIV
Dashcam video captures house exploding
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
More News