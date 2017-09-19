Today's Top Stories
TOP VIDEOS
Follow Us
A major earthquake shakes Mexico City
AP
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 11:31AM
MEXICO CITY --
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
RELATED:
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear.
Related Topics:
earthquake
mexico
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
