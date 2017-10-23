ABC News exclusive: Sgt. La David Johnson widow 'angry' about Trump's call

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

The widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in the African nation of Niger gave an exclusive interview this morning on Good Morning America.The death of Army Sergeant La David Johnson has been at the center of a public dispute between President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida.Myeshia Johnson said she received a phone call from President Trump."I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that's what hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country why can't you remember his name," Myeshia said. "That's what made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier."This morning, the president tweeted he said the soldier's name right from the beginning.The circumstances surrounding the death of sergeant La David Johnson remain unclear.Trump has denied saying "he knew what he signed up for" to Myeshia.Congresswoman Wilson called out the president for what she called his unfeeling remarks.