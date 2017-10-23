  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

ABC News exclusive: Sgt. La David Johnson's widow 'angry' about Trump's call

EMBED </>More Videos

The widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson says she was "very angry" about President Donald Trump's condolence phone call, in exclusive interview with ABC News. (KGO)

COOPER CITY, Florida (KGO) --
The widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in the African nation of Niger gave an exclusive interview this morning on Good Morning America.

The death of Army Sergeant La David Johnson has been at the center of a public dispute between President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida.

Myeshia Johnson said she received a phone call from President Trump.

RELATED: Congresswoman says Trump didn't know fallen soldier's name, kept calling him 'your guy'

"I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that's what hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country why can't you remember his name," Myeshia said. "That's what made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier."

This morning, the president tweeted he said the soldier's name right from the beginning.



The circumstances surrounding the death of sergeant La David Johnson remain unclear.

Trump has denied saying "he knew what he signed up for" to Myeshia.

Congresswoman Wilson called out the president for what she called his unfeeling remarks.

Click on the video above for the full interview.

Click here for more stories and videos about President Trump.

Related Topics:
soldier killedsoldiersmilitarymemorialfuneralPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worlddonald trumpFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Trump didn't know fallen soldier's name, kept calling him 'your guy': Congresswoman
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Heartbreaking moment when fallen soldier's widow weeps over casket
Devastated widow can't imagine life without soldier at center of latest Trump dispute
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage
More President Donald Trump
Top Stories
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
2 children in critical condition after hit and run in Vallejo
Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
Napa community comes together to aid fire victims
San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium
Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen
49ers 0-7 after 40-10 loss to Cowboys
Show More
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
3 arrested in homicide at Fremont-Newark area hotel
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
More Video