YOUTUBE SHOOTING

ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News Engineer Dick Epting shares his insight on the procedures of clearing a building in a shooting situation like the YouTube shooting of Tuesday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News Engineer Dick Epting shares his insight on the procedures of clearing a building in a shooting situation like the YouTube shooting of Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: ABC7 News coverage of active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno

Watch the video in the player above for the full story.

KEEP SCROLLING: Full coverage on the YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows active shooting situation at YouTube HQ
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 5)

VIDEO: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno

Video of the scene at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

RELATED: Twitter tries to stop spread of misinformation followin YouTube shooting
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingfatal shootingdeadly shootingSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
SOURCES: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube
VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'
Consumer Reports: Managing taxes you can't pay now
Show More
Family sleeps through crash where car landed on roof of Hayward home
PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon says 3 treated for gunshot wounds after YouTube shooting
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
VIDEO: Aerial footage of active shooting situation at YouTube HQ
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
More Video