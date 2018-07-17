ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories.

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Experts say Cryptocurrency is here to stay
SF neighbors duct taped and held at gunpoint, during early morning robbery
East Palo Alto takes up housing crisis with pilot RV program
EXCLUSIVE: Man pulled from cement mixer in Union City thanks rescuers
Lyft says man SFPD calls 'Rideshare Rapist' fraudulently represented himself
Record 10 homers as AL wins All-Star Game 8-6 in 10 innings
Scammer takes last dollars of elderly Palo Alto woman, daughter
Texas killer tells victim's family he loves them before execution
Show More
Tour buses banned near 'Full House' home in San Francisco
$30K reward offered after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
6 UC Berkeley cops fired for sleeping on the job
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
More News