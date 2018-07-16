ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, July 16, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
San Francisco may end use of plastic straws
Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
Opponents of proposition to cut CA in 3 file lawsuit to block appearance on ballot
Charles Manson estate battle down to two people
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
Trump-Putin meeting could be watershed moment
How to spot fake products online
'Urban Inferno' documentary chronicles North Bay Fires
Show More
Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Woman in critical condition after bee stings in SoCal
Video shows alleged hate group at SoCal bar
Del Valle reservoir, park in Livermore to get $5M overhaul
Mayor Breed appoints former legislative aide as new district 5 supervisor
More News