ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations
Woman arrested for leaving 2 kids in hot car at Ontario Walmart
Buildings burned, horses killed in Morgan Hill fire
Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction
San Francisco officials crack down on graffiti, arrest 7
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
Show More
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
WATCH TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as SF mayor
Tesla to build factory in China
George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
More News