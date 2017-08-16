ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, August 16, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Shooting temporarily closes I-880 in Hayward overnight
Grandfather of Charlottesville victim recalls her passion at memorial service
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Police seek help finding missing San Leandro woman with Alzheimer's
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Bay Area officials aren't pleased with Trump's Charlottesville remarks
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
Show More
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
EXCLUSIVE: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Start-up helps teachers open their own pre-schools
UC back-to-school events include new chancellor's first speech
More News
Top Video
Shooting temporarily closes I-880 in Hayward overnight
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
More Video