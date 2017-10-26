Abducted baby from Emeryville found safe

A baby boy allegedly abducted by his father this morning in Emeryville has been found, according to police.The Emeryville Police Department asked for help finding the 2-month-old child after his father, who does not have legal custody, allegedly forced his way into the mother's house and fled the scene with the infant around 9 a.m.The baby has been recovered and officers are working to reunite the child with his mother, according to police. No other information was immediately available.