Abducted baby from Emeryville found safe

Keith Ruffin and Keith Ruffin Jr. (Emeryville police)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
A baby boy allegedly abducted by his father this morning in Emeryville has been found, according to police.

The Emeryville Police Department asked for help finding the 2-month-old child after his father, who does not have legal custody, allegedly forced his way into the mother's house and fled the scene with the infant around 9 a.m.

The baby has been recovered and officers are working to reunite the child with his mother, according to police. No other information was immediately available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingamber alertmissing childrenEmeryville
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
Trump declares opioids a public health emergency
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
FAA rolls out security measures for airline passengers entering U.S.
Spare the Air alert in effect today, Friday
ABC News exclusive: Judd describes alleged Weinstein encounter
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
Show More
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Trump declares opioid crisis a national public health emergency
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos