Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra

This is an undated image of Tom Mullarkey, who went missing in Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Search and rescue teams have ended their active search for a Bay Area man who went missing while skiing in the Sierra.

On March 14 at 11:30 p.m., officials say Jane Drummond-Mullarkey reported that her husband, Thomas Mullarkey, had not returned to their cabin in Arnold after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

RELATED: Family says missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

A specialized plane took footage looking for heat signatures, but after an extensive review, no significant results were identified.

Sheriff's officials say the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery.

The family is considering how best to continue the search effort, including the possibility of hiring private air and ground search support.
