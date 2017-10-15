Aid center opens in Santa Rosa for wildfire survivors

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --For some fire victims, the long process of recovery has begun. Many waited in line Sunday for some much needed support at a local assistance center that opened for the second day at the old Press Democrat building in Santa Rosa.
