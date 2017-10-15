  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Aid center opens in Santa Rosa for wildfire survivors

For some fire victims, the long process of recovery has begun. Many waited in line Sunday for some much needed support at a local assistance center that opened for the second day at the old Press Democrat building in Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
For some fire victims, the long process of recovery has begun. Many waited in line Sunday for some much needed support at a local assistance center that opened for the second day at the old Press Democrat building in Santa Rosa.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
