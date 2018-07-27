CARR FIRE

Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Air tanker crew member Jermaine Parker captured incredible aerial views of the Carr Fire as it burns in Shasta County.

The footage, captured on Friday, shows the wildfire raging through forests and mountains near Redding.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
A man filmed his drive near Redding, Calif., as the Carr Fire rages on Friday morning.



Parker posted the video footage to his Instagram account.

"The crew and I will be safe as we try to support the real heroes on the ground who really do the heavy lifting when it comes to containing wildfires," he wrote.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

