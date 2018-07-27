REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Air tanker crew member Jermaine Parker captured incredible aerial views of the Carr Fire as it burns in Shasta County.
The footage, captured on Friday, shows the wildfire raging through forests and mountains near Redding.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
Parker posted the video footage to his Instagram account.
"The crew and I will be safe as we try to support the real heroes on the ground who really do the heavy lifting when it comes to containing wildfires," he wrote.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster