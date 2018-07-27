EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3835406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man filmed his drive near Redding, Calif., as the Carr Fire rages on Friday morning.

Air tanker crew member Jermaine Parker captured incredible aerial views of the Carr Fire as it burns in Shasta County.The footage, captured on Friday, shows the wildfire raging through forests and mountains near Redding.Parker posted the video footage to his Instagram account."The crew and I will be safe as we try to support the real heroes on the ground who really do the heavy lifting when it comes to containing wildfires," he wrote.