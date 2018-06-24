FIRE

Alameda Co. crews dispatched to fight Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks

A wind-driven brush fire burning in Lake County has burned 1,500 acres and forced mandatory evacuations in the Spring Valley subdivision of Clearlake Oaks, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. --
Two separate Alameda County fire strike teams with fire crews from several different departments have been dispatched early Sunday morning to the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, fire officials said.

Strike teams 2002C and 2870C, with crews from the Alameda County, Berkeley, Fremont, Hayward and Oakland fire departments departed the Bay Area before 5 a.m. Sunday morning to battle the fire in eastern Lake County.

According to Cal Fire, the out-of-control blaze has burned 1,500 acres as of 7 a.m. Sunday, destroyed 14 structures and is threatening 600 more. It started at 5:21 p.m. Saturday and there is 0 percent containment. Mandatory evacuations have also been ordered.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters had been reported.
Related Topics:
firecal fireweatherevacuationalameda countyfirefightersbrush firewildfireClearlake Oaks
