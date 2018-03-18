All 6 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

Authorities released the names of the six people who died from the collapse of a newly installed pedestrian bridge in Miami.Three victims -- Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez and Alberto Arias -- were found Saturday morning after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, Miami-Dade police said today.The fourth identified victim, Navarro Brown, died at a hospital, police said.The fifth victim, Alexa Duran, 18, a student at Florida International University, was identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department early Sunday. Her family had already confirmed to reporters on Friday that Duran was among those killed, when the bridge 950-ton bridge collapsed on Thursday afternoon on top of at least eight cars stopped under the span waiting for a red traffic light to change.Alexa's body was recovered about 5:12 p.m. Saturday when firefighters recovered her gray Toyota 4Runner from the rubble and found her body inside."Rest In Peace my sweet little sister. Words cannot describe how heavy my heart is," Alexa's sister, Dina Duran, wrote in a Instagram police on Saturday. "I would give anything to take your place and all of your pain. I will cherish every memory we've made and will miss you every day for the rest of my life. A piece of my heart is with you. Heaven is a better and funnier place with you in it. May your beautiful soul rest with the Angels my love. I will see you again soon."Rolando Fraga Hernandez's nephew, Jorge Fraga, had told ABC News on Saturday that he was holding out hope. Before police officially identified Hernandez as being among the dead, Fraga said he called hospitals in the area Saturday searching for his loved one."I'm trying not to think he isn't there," Fraga said.Police said Hernandez's body was found about 5:40 a.m. Saturday when his gold Jeep Cherokee was removed from the debris.Authorities said at a press conference late Saturday the six people who died from Thursday's bridge collapse near Florida International University were recovered and they did not expect to find any other victims. Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez said the final two victims were recovered Saturday afternoon.Authorities had previously said the death toll might increase as crews worked to remove more cars trapped under the rubble."The biggest tonnage carried today was of the families who lost someone," Perez said.A total of eight cars were trapped under the bridge after it crumbled, including six that were "significantly entangled," authorities said. Two of those heavily trapped cars were removed Saturday morning and two more were removed later in the day, officials said.Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said the primary goal was to remove all victims and cars in a "dignified and respectful manner."He said crews worked through the night to remove the two cars this morning and will continue the effort until all victims and cars are recovered.FIU had touted the pedestrian bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place March 10.The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.