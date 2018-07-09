All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of Interstate 580 in the Altamont area of Alameda County are back open after a wildfire burned dangerously close to the freeway.

Video from the Alameda County Fire Department showed heavy smoke alongside the freeway.

The CHP shut down the westbound lanes for four hours, and the eastbound lanes for six hours on Sunday as the fire burned on both sides of the road.

The Grant Fire is burning near Grant Line Road and has scorched at least 500 acres. So far, it is 20 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
