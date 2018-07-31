Governor says all passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango

The governor of Mexico's Durango state says are no deaths from the crash of an Aeromexico airliner near the state capital. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

MEXICO CITY --
Mexico federal official confirms that an Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in northern state of Durango.

Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers. A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only slight injuries and no deaths were recorded.

The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that "the most seriously injured is the pilot." Israel Solano Mejia says that "the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power."

The civil defense office of Durango state says Tuesday's accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.

The governor of Mexico's Durango state says are no deaths from Tuesday's crash of an Aeromexico airliner near the state capital.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro writes in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident."

The head of Mexico's Transport Department said earlier that "the plane fell upon takeoff." Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

