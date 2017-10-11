Almost half of Calistoga residents forced to evacuate due to fire

Napa County officials estimate 2,000 out of 5,000 residents in Calistoga have been evacuated from their homes.At 3 a.m., residents north of Grant Street were evacuated. The remaining 3,000 are under an advisory evacuation order.The big concern is the fire making it over the ridge into the Calistoga area as the winds are expected to pick up. Several roads are also closed to all traffic except emergency personnel.The shelter at Calistoga Fairgrounds was forced to close. All evacuees needing a place to stay are being told to go to the Napa Valley College gymnasium.