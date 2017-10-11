NORTH BAY FIRES

Almost half of Calistoga residents forced to evacuate due to fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Napa County officials estimate 2,000 out of 5,000 residents in Calistoga have been evacuated from their homes. (KGO-TV)

By
CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa County officials estimate 2,000 out of 5,000 residents in Calistoga have been evacuated from their homes.

At 3 a.m., residents north of Grant Street were evacuated. The remaining 3,000 are under an advisory evacuation order.

The big concern is the fire making it over the ridge into the Calistoga area as the winds are expected to pick up. Several roads are also closed to all traffic except emergency personnel.

The shelter at Calistoga Fairgrounds was forced to close. All evacuees needing a place to stay are being told to go to the Napa Valley College gymnasium.

IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfiredeadly fireevacuationred crossnapa countysonoma countyNapaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
380 people missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
Boy Scouts to let girls into all ranks for first time
How to help wildfire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Yountville veterans home briefly evacuated as wildfires rage
VIDEO: 'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Celebs slam Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
More News
Top Video
380 people missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
Boy Scouts to let girls into all ranks for first time
Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
More Video