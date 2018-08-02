AMBER ALERT

Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction at Virginia airport

By Eyewitness News
ARLINGTON, Virginia --
Officials issued an Amber Alert after a 12-year-old girl was believed to be abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday.


Police said 12-year-old JinJing Ma is believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was possibly abducted by an unknown Asian woman in her 40s.

Ma, visiting America from China on a group tour, checked in at the airport before leaving the group and meeting with her potential abductor.

Ma was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket. She has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall.

The potential abductor was last seen wearing a black dress. A witness stated that he may have seen the woman meet up with Ma in New York City and give her food, a source told ABC News.
