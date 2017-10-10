AMBER Alert issued for abducted girl from San Leandro

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Alameda and Contra Costa counties this morning for an abducted child, according to the California Highway Patrol.The alert, which was issued shortly before 1 a.m., is for 6-year-old Malayia Davis-Booker who was abducted Monday from San Leandro, CHP officials said.Davis-Booker is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue and red dress and white leggings.The suspect is 34-year-old Laquita Davis, who is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911.