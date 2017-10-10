AMBER ALERT

AMBER Alert issued for abducted girl from San Leandro

Missing 6-year-old child Malayia Davis-Booker (left) and suspect Laquita Davis (right)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
An AMBER Alert has been issued in Alameda and Contra Costa counties this morning for an abducted child, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The alert, which was issued shortly before 1 a.m., is for 6-year-old Malayia Davis-Booker who was abducted Monday from San Leandro, CHP officials said.

Davis-Booker is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue and red dress and white leggings.

The suspect is 34-year-old Laquita Davis, who is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants, CHP officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911.
