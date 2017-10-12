American hostage, husband and 3 children freed after years in Taliban captivity

A still image from a video posted by the Taliban on social media, Dec. 19, 2016, shows American Caitlan Coleman next to her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their two sons.

Pakistan's military says soldiers have recovered five Western hostages held by the Taliban for years.

Pakistan's army did not name those held, only saying it worked with U.S. intelligence officials to track down the hostages and free them after discovering they had been brought into Pakistan.

However, two army officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday identified the hostages as Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their children who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

Caitlan Coleman had told her family she gave birth to two children in captivity.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available
