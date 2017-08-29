HURRICANE HARVEY

American Idol cancels auditions in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey

American Idol auditions were schooled in Houston, Texas on September 2. (AP Photo)

American Idol is canceling auditions in Houston and San Antonio in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Safety concerns for the community prompted Idol to cancel auditions in a statement released by the popular television show:

"In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be canceling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and San Antonio on September 4. The safety of the community is of the upmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected. For anyone who would like to continue to pursue their Idol dreams, we encourage you to attend the upcoming auditions in Shreveport, LA on September 4 and New Orleans, LA on September 14., or submit your audition online at www.americanidol.com."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
american idolhurricane harveybuzzworthysevere weatherstorm damage
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Joel Osteen megachurch now taking in flood evacuees
JJ Watt: 'We're trying to raise as much as we can'
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
Relentless Harvey still drenching Houston area
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
4 kids, 2 great-grandparents swept away in Harvey flooding
JJ Watt: 'We're trying to raise as much as we can'
Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning
Joel Osteen megachurch now taking in flood evacuees
Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are 'doing fine'
Show More
Piedmont mayor apologizes for his controversial Facebook posts
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
Louisiana governor on Harvey: 'The worst is likely to come for us here'
Louisiana begins evacuations for Harvey on anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos