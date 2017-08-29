American Idol is canceling auditions in Houston and San Antonio in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Safety concerns for the community prompted Idol to cancel auditions in a statement released by the popular television show:
"In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be canceling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and San Antonio on September 4. The safety of the community is of the upmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected. For anyone who would like to continue to pursue their Idol dreams, we encourage you to attend the upcoming auditions in Shreveport, LA on September 4 and New Orleans, LA on September 14., or submit your audition online at www.americanidol.com."
American Idol cancels auditions in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
More News