Animal abuser seeks prison release, chemical castration

A dog and his walker walk through fallen leaves in a park in London, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP)

INDIANAPOLIS --
A northwest Indiana man with a history of sexually abusing animals is asking a judge to release him from prison if he goes through with a chemical castration.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Michael Bessigano made the request in a court filing this week. The 47-year-old Hobart man is in custody for violating supervised release following a 2009 obscenity conviction.

His attorney, Jennifer Soble, says Bessigano's conduct is "motivated by sexual desire, not by sadism or any desire to hurt animals." He's agreed to undergo therapy and monthly injections of a testosterone-reducing drug.

Bessigano has a history of convictions going back to 1993.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
animal abusebizarredogcrimearrestbuzzworthyIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Utah nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient
Mom explains why she's not teaching her 5-year-old to read
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Show More
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
White House officials say DACA decision to be announced Tuesday
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos