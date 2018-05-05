Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City

An anonymous gun buyback event was held in Redwood City as part of a countywide program initiated by citizens, sheriff's officials said.Congresswoman Jackie Speier is expected to attend the event at 1402 Maple St. running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any individual can surrender firearms with no questions asked.Those do so can receive as much as $100 cash for a handgun, shotgun or rifle, and up to $200 cash for an assault rifle, according to sheriff's officials.A group of citizens from San Carlos, Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback," were a driving force behind gun buyback events in cities including San Carlos, Belmont, Burlingame, San Mateo and others."Every gun turned in is potentially one less gun stolen and used in a homicide; one less gun used in a suicide; one less gun accidentally shot by a child," Speier said in a statement.