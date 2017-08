Antioch police successfully located a teenager with high-functioning autism who went missing Sunday.Marqell Ford was last seen leaving his residence in the 1200 block of Jacobson St. in Antioch at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. He was believed to be riding a blue and black Razor electric mini motorcycle.Marqell, who is 15, is 5'5" tall, and has a thin build.He was found walking along a local highway around 5 p.m.