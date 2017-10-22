  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Apparel company donates shirts and hats to North Bay fire relief

The owner of an apparel company drove 11 hours to help the victims of the North Bay fires. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The owner of a t-shirt company drove 11 hours to help the victims of the North Bay fires.

X-treme Apparel, based in Arizona, is selling #SonomaCountyStrong t-shirts and hats with all of the proceeds going to fire recovery in the Bay Area.


Co-owner Steve Basmajian donated $200,000 worth of his unsold shirts, along with baby items and school supplies -- to fire victims in Sonoma County. He's encouraging others to step up and give back as well.

TAKE ACTION: How you can help North Bay fire victims

"We're raising money and trying to raise awareness that it only takes one family to help one family and we can all play a part of getting these people's lives back together," said Steve Basmajian, X-treme Apparel co-owner.

The donations don't stop there, thousands more t-shirts will be shipped to Sonoma County wineries to be sold to raise money for the victims. The company has done similar campaigns after the Las Vegas shooting, wildfires in Arizona, and September 11th.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
