Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day

A man and woman are suspected of robbing four customers at ATMs in four cities -- San Jose, Campbell, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. Police hope that surveillance video will help lead to their arrest.The robberies happened on Sept. 8 in broad daylight.Police say the suspects used a handgun in at least one of the robberies.In addition to the suspects' photos, police also have a description of their car. It's a newer model, four-door, dark gray Nissan Sentra. It has a spare tire on the driver's side.Campbell police are heading up the investigation.