Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --A man and woman are suspected of robbing four customers at ATMs in four cities -- San Jose, Campbell, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. Police hope that surveillance video will help lead to their arrest.
The robberies happened on Sept. 8 in broad daylight.
Police say the suspects used a handgun in at least one of the robberies.
In addition to the suspects' photos, police also have a description of their car. It's a newer model, four-door, dark gray Nissan Sentra. It has a spare tire on the driver's side.
Campbell police are heading up the investigation.
If you know anything about the crimes or the suspects, you're asked to contact the Campbell Police Department at (408) 866-2101.