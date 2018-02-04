Armed suspect located and 'secured' in Pleasant Hill

UPDATE : Pleasant Hill Police say 33 year old man located and "secured" @ Boyd Rd. incident; say more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/HVyoEr6rQs — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 3, 2018

Officers in Pleasant Hill have found the man who was seen carrying an assault-style rifle and wearing a ballistic vest Friday night, a community service officer said.Described as a 33-year-old man, the individual has been located and is secured, according to Rudolph Nieves, a community service officer with the Pleasant Hill Police Department.Further details will be forthcoming, Nieves said.The case began on Friday at 10:31 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 100 Boyd Road after the department received calls reporting a man with an assault-style rifle wearing a bulletproof vest, police said.Responding officers saw the man in front of an apartment complex at 100 Boyd Road and were able to confirm he was in possession of an assault-style rifle and was wearing a ballistic vest, police said.The man fled into the apartment complex, and officers established a perimeter to contain the subject.During the incident, local residents were contacted and advised to shelter in place, and the police department called in the assistance of neighboring agencies.The Central County Regional SWAT team was called in to help search the complex and the surrounding area for the man, who has now been located, according to the community service officer.The man is described as white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and with brown hair and a light beard. He was wearing a dark beanie cap, camouflage pants and a black ballistic vest.