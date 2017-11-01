At least 1 hurt in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

5 shots fired on Mason St at Turk. One man down, appears to be alive. #breaking pic.twitter.com/jyRXYu6s11 — Fred Zirdung (@fredzirdung) November 2, 2017

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday evening.The shooting was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Turk and Mason streets.There were reports of multiple shots being fired in the incident.No further details were immediately available.