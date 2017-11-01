At least 1 hurt in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday evening.


The shooting was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Turk and Mason streets.
There were reports of multiple shots being fired in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.
