At least 2 dead, CHP officer hurt in shooting in Clearlake Oaks

At least two people are dead and a CHP officer was wounded in a shooting in Clearlake Oaks Monday afternoon.Officials said there is an active investigation involving up to eight crime scenes, including a winery after the suspect fired shots at multiple homes. The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the two victims were civilians who were killed at separate locations. Two more civilians were left with non-life threatening injuries.The officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. The wound to the leg was not expected to be life threatening. The suspect was not injured. He was taken into custody on High Valley Road near Snow Mountain in Lake County.The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Alan Ashmore. Officials say Ashmore surrendered at a road block after a pursuit with Lake County deputies.A shelter-in-place order issued after the shooting was lifted shortly after 1:30 p.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office officials had warned people in the area stay indoors and out of sight. A Nixle message instructing people to shelter in place said that a shooting had occurred in the area of the post office.