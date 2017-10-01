At least 20 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting; 1 suspect dead --WATCH LIVE

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

At least 20 people are dead and 100 people were injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter.As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.Las Vegas police confirmed that at least one suspect was "down" on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Las Vegas police identified the suspect as a local resident. They are searching for the suspect's roommate and two vehicles in connection with the shooting."Through investigation and response we determined there was as shooter on the 32nd floor of the mandalay bay. Officers responded to that location and engaged the suspect at that location. He is dead currently. He has been identified, he is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time. We are interested in a companion that was traveling with him. Her name is Marilou Danley. She is an Asian female, approx. 4'11", 111 lbs.," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press conference.Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.Agents from the ATF's San Francisco Field Division were responding to the scene, but it was too early to confirm any details.