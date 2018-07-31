CARR FIRE

At least 6 arrested in Mendocino Complex evacuation zone, officials say

Officials say police have been patrolling evacuated areas as the Ranch and River fires continue to burn in Mendocino and Lake counties. Numerous people have been arrested for looting and other crimes in the evacuation zone. (KGO)

Officials say police have been patrolling evacuated areas as the Ranch and River fires continue to burn in Mendocino and Lake counties. Numerous people have been arrested for looting and other crimes in the evacuation zone.

Many of those arrested appeared to be homeless and were taken in for loitering, looting, or being an unauthorized person in an evacuation area.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department cites Gerald Earl Silva, Paul Daniel Hannah, Jacob William Milner, Bradley Stephen Bastian, William Kenneth Pimentel, and Charles William Pritchard as men arrested in the evacuation zone.

The sheriff's office released this statement, reminding people to stay on their own property if they do not wish to evacuate: Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that if they live in an evacuated area and have not evacuated, they are asked to stay at their property and shelter in place. This will help the law enforcement personnel patrolling the evacuated areas in determining people who should not be in the area and aid first responders with keeping roadways clear.

