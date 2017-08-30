Authorities say 3 police officers, 1 suspect shot during Sacramento auto theft investigation

SACRAMENTO --
Authorities say three police officers and one suspect were shot during a vehicle theft investigation.

The scene in Sacramento remains active and there may be more suspects.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnball says two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were in a hospital Wednesday after being hit by gunfire from inside a hotel room.

Turnball says he doesn't know the officers' conditions.

Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested.

The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car.

The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.
