Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at Stoneman Douglas High School

Watch as Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is taken into custody. (KTRK)

PARKLAND, Florida --
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

A Broward Sheriff's Office report says 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing.

This frame grab provided by WSVN shows Zachary Cruz crying as his brother, Nikolas Cruz is arraigned in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 14, 2018.(WSVN via AP, Pool)


The report says the teen was found riding his skateboard at the school though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus. The report adds that Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in."

His 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 first-degree murder charges in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.

Jail records didn't immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.

