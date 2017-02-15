  • BREAKING NEWS Officials say crane secured on SoMa building, evacuations remain - WATCH LIVE
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 5 percent of all bridges in the state need repairs.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 5 percent of all bridges in the state need repairs.

Four of the most traveled structurally deficient bridges are in the Bay Area.

Among those in need of repair are the bridge at interstate 680 over Monument Boulevard in Contra Costa County, the bridge on 880 over San Leandro Creek, 280 over the Lawrence Expressway and 101 over Cordilleras Creek in Redwood City.

Nearly 56,000 bridges across the country are considered to be structurally deficient, including the famed Brooklyn Bridge.
