RECALL

Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million

Takata logo (Shutterstock.com file photo)

DETROIT --
Honda and some of the people suing the company over faulty Takata air bag inflators have agreed to a $605 million settlement.

The settlement covers owners of 16.5 million Honda cars with the inflators.

RELATED: Texas teen becomes 10th US death from Takata airbags

Under the deal, Honda gets credit for spending $121 million on rental cars for customers who had to wait for parts. That leaves $484 million. Of that, Honda will spend as much as $199 million finding owners who haven't had their cars repaired.

The rest goes to attorney fees and to reimburse owners for expenses such as rental cars and lost wages. Owners can make claims that their cars dropped in value. A court-appointed administrator will decide on payment.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side urges consumers be proactive on Takata recall

The settlement doesn't cover injury or death claims. It still must be approved by a federal judge.

The defective Takata air bags have killed at least 16 people. If approved by a judge, consumers would get $500.

Click here for details on the Takata air bag recall.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiverecallproduct recallsauto newsauto recallcar tipsairbagsu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Automakers struggling to replace recalled Takata air bags
Goups working to get air bags repaired amid Takata recall
Takata to Pay $1 Billion, Plead Guilty in Airbag Fraud Case
Takata CEO Issues Public Apology for Defective Airbags
Texas teen becomes 10th US death from Takata airbags
7 On Your Side urges consumers be proactive on Takata recall
RECALL
Glitter-filled iPhone cases recalled due to skin irritation, blisters, burns
Automakers struggling to replace recalled Takata air bags
RECALL: 9,600 Lamaze Munching Max toys recalled for cutting risk
Staples recalls office chairs made by Quill Hazen
More recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Monster trucks help pull vehicles out of floodwaters
Automakers struggling to replace recalled Takata air bags
Elon Musk delivers Tesla Model 3s at grand gala in Fremont
More Automotive
Top Stories
Firefighter injured battling brush fire in Gilroy
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Workers rally for union rights in Oakland
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
Alaskan military base trains to shoot down nuclear missile
Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump
First responders use drones in Harvey rescues
Man's bizarre 911 confession released in wife's murder
Show More
Utah nurse speaks after violent arrest at hospital
ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning
Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
What you need to know about DACA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos