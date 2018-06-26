Measure to repeal California gas tax heads to November ballot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2990550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Jerry Brown was all business Thursday morning as he delivered his record 16th and final state of the state address.

California voters will have a chance in November to repeal the gas tax.A group trying to repeal the 12-cents-per-gallon tax has collected more than enough signatures.Some drivers ABC7 News spoke with seem to like the idea of possibly paying less.The plan to roll back the tax and fees is a key component in the state Republican party's strategy to win some competitive legislative and congressional seats in the midterm election.Meanwhile, Governor Jerry Brown and supporters of the tax say the $5 billion raised annually is needed to maintain the state's bridges and roads.Supporters of the tax also say money is needed to upgrade existing roads and relieve congestion, but some drivers said they aren't so sure that's where the money is going.With the legislation approved more than a year ago, taxes on gasoline rose 12 cents per gallon and vehicle registration rose about $25.This new effort to repeal the gas tax would get rid of those hikes and also require voter approval for increases in the future.