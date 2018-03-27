SELF DRIVING CAR

Chipmaker NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests globally

(Shutterstock)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Chipmaker NVIDIA announced it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe Tuesday.

The company is testing self-driving technology globally including in Santa Clara.

RELATED: Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry

Last week Uber suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles after a self-driving Volvo hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

Volvo says it is waiting a for a full investigation report before commenting.

Click here for more stories and videos related to self-driving cars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveteslacar accidentbatteryroad safetytraffic accidentHighway 101electric vehiclesfirefighterscar firecomputersSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
SELF DRIVING CAR
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
More self driving car
AUTOMOTIVE
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Concord man's car warranty denied because transmission fluid was wrong color
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
Annual list of top new and used cars for 2018
More Automotive
Top Stories
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Show More
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos