SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.
They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.
The accident happened on Wednesday night.
"Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."
