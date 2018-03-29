Death of 75-year-old drag racer at Sonoma Raceway https://t.co/tCjNC3c4Gg — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 29, 2018

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.The accident happened on Wednesday night."Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."