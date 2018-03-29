  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
AUTOMOTIVE

Officials identify 75-year-old man killed in Sonoma Raceway crash

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.

The accident happened on Wednesday night.

"Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."

Wayne Freedman will have the latest on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow him on Twitter.

